Senator raises need for financial supports for Donegal tourism and retail sector

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation has been told there is an urgent need for financial supports for the tourism and retail sector in Donegal as the uncertainty of Brexit continues to loom.

Minister Heather Humphreys has appeared before an Oireachtas Committee, during which Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn spoke of the profound impact Brexit is already having on the county due to a drop in cross border trade.

Senator MacLochlainn says Brexit is just one of the stumbling blocks facing businesses in the county: