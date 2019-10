Border communities have already been badly affected economically by the prospect of Brexit.



According to a study by the Oireachtas committee on the Good Friday Agreement, there are also serious concerns about the future of EU funding after the UK leaves the EU.

The report found border communities are lagging behind other parts of Ireland and the North economically.

Sinn Féin TD Seán Crowe, who chairs the committee, says a cross-border investment fund is needed to upgrade infrastructure: