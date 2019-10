The Education Minister has announced special grants for five agricultural shows in Donegal.

Shows in Ardara, Inishowen, Clonmany, Finn-Valley and Glencolmcille are being supported next year with each receiving a payment of around €5,000 to go towards the events and ease financial pressures.

The funding has been sanctioned by Minister for Community and Rural Development Michael Ring and it will be administered by the ISA.

Minister Joe McHugh says the grants are a real boost for rural Ireland.