US & Australian engineers help to progress Gweedore sewerage scheme

US and Australian engineers have joined the Irish Water team in Gweedore to progress the area’s sewerage scheme.

The scheme, on completion will improve water quality in Gweedore Bay and local rivers and streams; provide better treatment of wastewater and ensure Gweedore is in compliance with Irish and European regulations.

Those being connected to the Demonstration Project, the local business community and elected representatives in Gweedore have heard from delivery partners from America and Australia on how the system will be installed and how it will work.

Irish Water is progressing a Demonstration Project serving over 40 properties as the first phase of the Gweedore Sewerage scheme.

The project team is currently constructing the main pressure sewer network associated with the Demonstration Project. Following completion of these works, installation of the pods and associated works will take place at individual properties.

The collected wastewater will be treated at the existing Údaras na Gaeltachta wastewater treatment plant.

Irish Water’s Mark O’Callaghan says once the Demonstration Project has been completed and is operational, the utility will then roll out the scheme to the wider Gweedore area.

Plans to upgrade the Údaras na Gaeltachta wastewater treatment plant are also said to be progressing.