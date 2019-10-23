Sinn Fein MEP dismisses dissident threats

A Midlands North West MEP has dismissed recent threats from dissident paramilitary figures in Northern Ireland.

Matt Carthy was responding to questions about two recent reports in the Sunday Times and Channel Four.

The Sunday Times piece quoted Loyalist sources threatening to cause trouble if Northern Ireland became aligned in a customs arrangement with the Irish Republic because of Brexit.

And Channel Four recently aired an interview with a dissident republican who spoke about taking action against what he called the infrastructures of British occupation in the six Counties.

Matt Carthy says these people can’t be taken seriously………..