Paramedics planning several more days of strike action

Hundreds of paramedics are planning several more days of strike action.

It’s over the HSE’s refusal to allow the ambulance branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association to represent them.

They’ll protest outside Leinster House this afternoon, to highlight their case to TDs and Senators.

Ambulance staff have already had eight days of industrial action earlier this year and speaking on today’s Nine Till Noon Show, Local NASRA spokesperson Tina Martin says all they want is to be allowed to represents themselves on simple things: