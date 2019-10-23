North West City Region to be highlighted during US trade mission

The North West City region’s unique strategic cross border location will be one of the strong selling points for the seven companies from across the Derry,Strabane and Donegal Council areas that travel to the US next month as part of a high-level trade and investment delegation.

The companies travelling from Derry and Strabane are O’Neill’s International Sportswear, Humanity Cosmetics, Learning Pool and Visual Edge while EKO Chute, MMG Welding and Wild Fuschia Bakery from Donegal will also be taking part.

The Trade and Investment mission will be led by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Councils and will include third level and further education providers and development organisations including the Ulster University, Letterkenny Institute of Technology, the North West Regional College, Donegal ETB and Catalyst.

The trade and investment mission will run from 11 to 15 November. It will build on the strong political, economic and cultural linkages already established in Boston and Philadelphia with the North West City region and will be an opportunity to further reach out to the Irish diaspora.

During the visit the participating businesses will meet with key contacts, explore and understand opportunities in the US market, develop in-market networks and develop relationships with potential customers.

In addition to attending bespoke business to business meetings and engaging with potential investors and business connections, the delegation will attend a reception hosted by the Irish Consulate in Boston and be guests at the Golden Bridges Conference.