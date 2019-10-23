Minister under increased pressure to lift HSE recruitment embargo

The Health Minister is coming under pressure once again to lift the HSE recruitment embargo.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the recruitment embargo has prevented management at Letterkenny University Hospital from recruiting the nurses, doctors and support staff required to fully reopen the hospital’s Short Stay Ward.

He says, he is aware of elective surgeries and procedures across the hospital also being impacted which in turn, is adding to the already lengthy waiting lists.

Senator MacLochlainn says the embargo defies logic: