Investigation continuing after Derry business burgled

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a burglary at business premises in Hillview Avenue, Derry.

?Sometime between 5.30pm on Sunday, 20 October and 12 noon yesterday, entry was gained to the premises and a number of items, including a SIP ST180 Welder, a 2008 Carrera Mountain Bike with a white wheel frame and two Black and Decker drills were taken.

The motorcycle was subsequently recovered.

Police would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information about this incident to contact police at Strand Road.

Anyone who is offered any of these items for sale is also asked to make contact with us.

Please call police on the non-emergency number 101.