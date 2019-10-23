Heated exchange in Dail over imminent closure of Parentstop

The Children’s Minister says every effort has been made by TUSLA to assist Parentstop in finding a sustainable funding model.

The imminent closure of the Donegal organisation was brought before the Dail last night by Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher.

Katherine Zappone indicated that TUSLA provided additional funding over the last three years to address its recurring annual deficit but confirmed that all funding options have now been exhausted.

Reacting, Deputy Gallagher said that there are still other funding options to be explored:

Responding, Minister Zappone says their position remains unchanged:

The Minister did agree after the exchange to meet with members of Parentstop.

The full exchange here: