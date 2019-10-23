Donegal farmers to receive over €38 million under Basic Payment Scheme

Farmers in Donegal are to receive €38.3 million this year under the Basic Farm Payment Scheme, according to figures confirmed this afternoon by the Department of Agriculture and Food.

Welcoming the figure, Minister Joe Mc Hugh said 7,716 farmers will benefit directly, while there will also be an important spin off for the villages and towns where the farmers live and shop and do their business.

Minister Mc Hugh added that part of this year’s payments include a higher advance payment of 70% for 2019 rather than 50% as provided for in the EU legislation.