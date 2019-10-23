Damaged bridge prevents ambulance from bringing man (80) home

It’s been claimed that a damaged bridge in West Donegal prevented an ambulance from transporting an elderly man home today.

The 80 year old had been attending Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

The bridge is currently impassable to vehicles after flooding some months back and this resulted in paramedics having to navigate their way to the man’s home while pushing him 200 yards in a wheelchair.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that there have been numerous calls on the Government to provide the funding to carry out the much needed repair works.

He says the situation is completely unacceptable: