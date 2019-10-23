Cllr calls for immediate review after 39 bodies found in lorry container

39 bodies have been found in a lorry container in Essex.

Police have arrested a 25 year-old man from Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder.

The truck is thought to have come from Bulgaria, travelling to the UK via Dublin.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, and early indications suggest 38 of the dead are adults while one is a teenager.

Meanwhile a Donegal County Councillor is calling for an extensive review into how smuggling across such large distances is possible – with a focus on the claims that the lorry travelled through Ireland.

Cllr Jack Murray says unfortunately this isn’t the first time something like this has happened but attentions must turn to why so little is being done to prevent such a huge loss of life: