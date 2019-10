The Derry and Strabane Rural Partnership says a £2.5m Leader investment is on track to create over 130 new jobs for rural businesses in the area.

73 of the jobs are already in place, with at least 57 more expected within six months.

The funding supports 55 rural businesses with capital investment projects that are creating jobs and enhancing export potential.

Cllr Michaela Boyle is Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council – she says this is a major success story for the North West: