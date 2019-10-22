We need to be better for Harps – Declan Devine

St Patrick’s Athletic came from behind to beat Derry City 3-1 at the Brandywell on Tuesday night.

The Candystripes would have been sure of European football next season had they earned at least a point.

David Parkhouse put the Candystripes ahead but the visitors would go on to take the points.

It means Derry still need a point in their final game of the season at home to Finn Harps on Friday to secure a Europa League place.

Derry manager Declan Devine says they need a better performance in the derby…