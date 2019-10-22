Termon Chase Ulster Glory – Nicole McLaughlin & Maureen O’Donnell

The Termon senior ladies are back in the Ulster Final for the first time since 2015.

On Sunday they play old rivals Donaghmoyne. The current champions last met Termon four years ago, dethroning them of the title they won in 2014.

Termon came through a tough semi final against St Macartans a couple of weeks ago and Nicole McLaughlin hopes that stands to them come the final…

The everygreen Maureen O’Donnell is a veteran of the Termon team. She has battle through the good and the bad days with the Burn Road side.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Maureen says the team has been building momentum game on game…

Throw In 3pm. Join the Highland team of Pauric Hilferty and former Donegal Manager Davy McLaughlin for LIVE match commentary online this Sunday at highlandradio.com.

