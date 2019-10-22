Staff & pupils of Crana College subjected to ‘abysmal conditions’

Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as ‘abysmal conditions’ at Crana College in Buncrana.

Overcrowding, overuse of prefabs and inadequate facilities are all said to be putting the well being of both pupils and staff at risk.

Hopes of a long awaited three school campus have been completely dashed as the ideal site is no longer available.

It has led to calls on relevant bodies to come up with an alternative as a matter of urgency.

Deputy Chair of the Donegal ETB and local Cllr Rena Donaghey says the current situation is out of control: