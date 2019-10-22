Special day for Naomh Muire – Roisin Rodgers & Erika Hanna

History will be made on Sunday when Naomh Muire play in their first ever Ulster club final.

The side from The Banks will meet Tyrone Champions Edendork in the Ulster Junior Ladies decider in Killyclogher.

Having lost three finals in a row, Kevin White’s side won the Donegal title this year and have carried that form through their provincial campaign.

Roisin Rodgers is the clubs county player, speaking with Tom Comack, Roisin can’t wait to get stuck in on final day…

Captain Erika Hanna returned in the semi final after an injury lay off and is now fully fit for the final…

