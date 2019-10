The LYIT men’s soccer side picked up their second win of the CUFL Division 1 North campaign this afternoon at the Port Road Complex.

Shane Byrne’s side beat IT Carlow 3-2.

They came from 0-1 down to lead 3-1 with two goals from Cappry’s John McBride and one from BJ Banda.

That’s two wins and a defeat so far in the competition with games still come away to Dundalk IT and TU Dublin.