John Downey refused bail in Belfast court

A 67-year-old Donegal man who was extradited to the North earlier this month has been refused bail due to flight risk.

The BBC is reporting that John Downey has been charged with the murders of UDR soldiers Alfred Johnston, a 32-year-old father of four, and James Eames, who was 33 and a father of three.

Both were killed in an IRA bomb attack in Enniskillen in 1972.

Mr Downey appeared via video link at a court hearing in Belfast, with the court told a timetable for his trial would be set at a further hearing on Friday.