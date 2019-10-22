IDP launches Cross Border Shared Heritage Project

The Inishowen Development Partnership has launched a Cross Border Shared Heritage Project.

In recognition of the significant challenges that face Northern Ireland and the Border Region of Ireland, the European Union has made a specific allocation of funding within the new PEACE IV programme to address issues associated with the creation of a more peaceful society.

The Cross Border Shared Heritage Project forms part of Donegal County Council’s €5.5m Local Authority Action Plan, funded through the EU’s PEACE IV Programme with match funding provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Funded projects under the Donegal Building Positive Relations Local Action Plan will focus on the promotion of positive relations at a local and regional level.

Chairperson of IDP, Helen Nolan says the project will explore Donegal and its border areas, its shared heritage with many pasts and aim to work towards one shared future which will create strong peace and reconciliation impacts for those participating in the project.