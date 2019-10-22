Gardaí appeal for witnesses to hit and run collision in Stranorlar

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run collision in Stranorlar.

The collision happened on Saturday night shortly after 8pm on the Main Letterkenny road, beside the Nena Models factory.

A man was travelling towards Letterkenny from Stranorlar and he had a child in the car with him when he was struck by a small white van that exited from the road opposite Nena Models straight onto the Main Road.

The van struck his car and sent it into a spin which caused it to travel straight into a wall of a house.

The van left the scene in the direction of Mc Clays corner. The driver sustained injuries but the child was not hurt.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the collision or the van in question or if anyone had a dash cam in the area at the time to come forward to Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

They also wish to appeal to the driver of the van to come forward.