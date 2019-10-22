Devine gets European Rally Championship chance

After his recent Donegal Harvest Stages Rally win, County Derry driver Callum Devine will compete in the final round of the FIA European Rally Championship in Hungary next month.

Devine and co-driver Brian Hoy will be piloting a Hyundai i20 R5 owned by Phillip Case and the PCRS team, with backing from both the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing.

His first full season of R5 racing this year has included several impressive performances, most notably his recent Harvest Stages Rally win as well as a third-placed finish at the Donegal International Rally.

Rally Hungary will take place between the 8th and the 10th of November.