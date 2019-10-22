Burnfoot Wildlife Sanctuary opening to the public on Friday

A wildlife sanctuary is set to open to the public in South Inishowen later this week, featuring bears, wolves, lynx and other species previously native to Ireland but now extinct here.

The Wild Ireland facility at Dundrain, Burnfoot is the creation of Killian Mc Laughlin, a Buncrana native who has worked in the legal profession, but is also a qualified zoologist.

In an extended interview on today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Greg Hughes that these animals once freely roamed Irish forests………..

