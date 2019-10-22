Attorney General set to sign off on Mica Redress Scheme

It’s been confirmed that the Mica Scheme is currently with the Attorney General for final review and sign off before being handed to Donegal County Council for implementation.

The Government has also approved a budget of 580m euro for the scheme, that should homeowners spend the 40 million euro allocated, they will be in a position to request further drawdown to ensure as many applications that are approved are dealt with in this coming year.

It follows a meeting between the Mica Action Group and the Education Minister Joe McHugh in Donegal yesterday.

Eamonn Jackson Vice Chairperson of Mica Action Group says they’re more hopeful now than they’ve ever been: