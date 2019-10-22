Abortion & same-sex marriage decriminalised in North

It will be well into 2020 before the first abortions and same-sex marriages take place in Northern Ireland, according to Amnesty International.

After the UK government’s intervention, it was confirmed at midnight last night that pregnancy terminations would be decriminalised and marriage equality would be introduced.

Some politicians protested against the changes at Stormont yesterday – but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Amnesty’s Grainne Teggart says there won’t be any gay marriages until next February, and abortions until even later: