40 people awaiting in-patient beds at LUH

There were 40 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO with 17 on trolleys in its Emergency Department.

It’s one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country today – up eight on yesterdays figure of 32.

In a statement this morning Management at the hospital say that the Emergency Department has been extremely busy over the last number of days.

A lot of seriously ill patients have been admitted recently, many of whom remain in the ED, awaiting a bed.

Management say that they are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but do so strictly in order of medical priority and regret the delays experienced by our patients.

They are reminding the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

They also wish to thank staff who are working extremely hard during this busy and difficult time.