A £27m North West Transport Hub has opened in Derry.

The hub is located on the site of the city’s former Victorian railway station, a listed building which had been closed in 1980.

It’s anticipated that state-of-the-art facility will increase connectivity across the north west and provide a huge economic boost to the city.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Michaela Boyle says is a fantastic asset to the entire North West Region: