10 Donegal athletes on Irish Masters XC teams

Ten Donegal athletes have been included on Ireland Masters teams for next month’s International Cross Country in England.

In the women’s, Finn Valley’s Teresa Doherty (40) , Kay Byrne (55) and Noreen Bonner (60) have been named along with Lifford Strabane’s Claire McGuigan (35), Letterkenny’s Natasha Adam’s (40) and Rosses Emer Magee (50).

In the men’s, Finn Valley duo Dermot McElchair (40) and Mark Connolly (60) are selected along with Letterkenny’s Ciaran Doherty (45) and Milford’s Anthony Doherty (50).

The British & Irish Masters International Cross Country takes place on Saturday 16th November at Aintree, England.