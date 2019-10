Truck drivers who staged a demonstration at the border say they wanted to highlight the chaos that customs checks could bring.

Over 100 truck drivers came to a standstill at the Donegal/Derry border yesterday to show what a hard-border would look like.

George Mills from the Irish Road Haulage Association says there are about 13,800 border crossings every day.

He says that disruption to truck drivers will be inevitable post-Brexit: