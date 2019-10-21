Shot fired at house in Waterside area of Derry last night

An investigation has been launched after a shot was fired at a house in the Shearwater Way area of the Waterside last night.

Its reported that at around 10pm, three masked men called to the property before firing a shot through the bedroom window.

Detective Inspector Jack says an investigation into a shot being fired at a house in Derry last night is at an early stage but they are following a number of lines of enquiry into a motive for the attack.

There are no reports of any injuries, however there were five children between the ages of three and eleven in the property at the time and they have been left traumatised by the incident having witnessed the attack.

Detective Inspector Jack says they are working with partner agencies to ensure the children and the rest of the family in the home at the time, receive whatever support and assistance they need.

Anyone who may have CCTV footage in Shearwater Way or the surrounding area and anyone who was driving in the area who has dash cam footage available is urged to contact detectives in Strand Road.