Same sex marriage & abortion set become legal in North

Same sex marriage and abortion are set to become legal in Northern Ireland at midnight.

MPs at Westminster voted to decriminalise both – unless a new power-sharing government is in place at Stormont by the end of today.

MLAs will sit in the Assembly chamber there for the first time in almost three years later – to debate the changes.

However, it’s highly unlikely to stop them coming into force – as Sinn Fein already says it’s not taking part in today’s recall claiming it’s a ‘political stunt’ by the DUP.

This Pro-Life campaigner says local politicians need to get back to power-sharing to make these decisions locally.