LYIT has highest number of students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds – Report

Latest figures show that Letterkenny Institute of Technology has the highest number of students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Higher Education Authority has found that 24% of students at LYIT are from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds compared to 4% from affluent backgrounds.

Nationally, only 10% of students at third level are from disadvantaged backgrounds.

That drops to 3.5% in medicine courses.

The report finds university graduates earn more than people at institutes of technology.

Caitriona Ryan from the HEA says there’s also a significant difference depending on people’s background: