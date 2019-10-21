LYIT lose to UUJ in Belfast

The LYIT mens gaelic football team lost to University Ulster Jordanstown 3-11 to 0-13 in the Higher Education Senior League in Belfast on Monday evening.

St Michael’s Michael Langan kicked 0-5 while Convoy’s Paddy Dolan knocked over 0-3.

Joe McGill, Darragh Black, Ryan McFadden and Caoimhin Marley were also on the scoresheet.

They will be returning to Belfast on Wednesday where they’ll look for a first Ryan Cup win of the year against St Mary’s.

The LYIT side on Monday was 1 Michael Lynch, 2 Caolan Gallagher, 3 Mark McAteer, 4 Aaron Gillooley, 5 Nathan McElwaine, 6 Oisin Langan, 7 Christian Bonner, 8 Michael Langan, 9 Caoimhin Marley, 10 Ryan McFadden, 11 Liam Jackson, 12 Paddy Dolan, 13 Darragh Black, 14 Joe McGill, 15 Mark Mooney. Subs – Shea Doherty, Neil Meegan Liam Kelly, Sean Neary, Eoin McGing, Edward O’Reilly.