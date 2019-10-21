Driver arrested following early morning cross border chase

Police in Derry have arrested a driver following a cross border chase in the early hours of this morning.

A motorist was observed driving erratically in Derry and and as police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver speed off across the border.

An Garda Síochána were soon notified and also gave chase.

However, the driver failed to stop for Gardai and returned across the border into Derry.

Despite several attempts to evade police, the vehicle was located and the driver arrested for driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.