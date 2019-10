Donegal Local Action Group is to be offered an additional €500,000 in funding.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, announced today the distribution of €5 million in additional funding for ten areas that are most advanced in the delivery of the LEADER Programme.

The funding is in addition to the existing budget of €220 million already available to LAGs.

Chair of the Donegal Local Community Development Committee Councillor Martin McDermott says it is a welcome boost for the county: