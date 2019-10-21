Donegal Deputy condemns FF colleagues voting controversy

Fianna Fail Deputy Charlie McConalogue has condemned the actions of his party colleagues in the Dail on Thursday last.

Two separate investigations are underway after it emerged Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins voted six times for fellow Fianna Fail colleague Timmy Dooley when he wasn’t in the chamber.

The party’s Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers has also admitted voting ‘in error’ on behalf of the deputy leader – Dara Calleary last week.

Deputy McConalogue speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, Deputy McConalogue admitted that he on occasion has asked someone else to vote for him while he was in the chamber: