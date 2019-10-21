Disappointment and relief for Mervyn O’Donnell

Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill will meet again next Sunday in the replay of the Donegal Senior Football Championship Final back in Ballybofey (Throw In 3pm).

It was a tight low scoring contest on Sunday which seen the sides finish 8 points a piece.

Naomh Conaill came from two down to level up the game and had chances in additional time to win the match.

Apart from 20 minutes in the second half, Champions Gaoth Dobhair never got up to level of their semi final win over Kilcar.

Gaoth Dobhair Manager Mervyn O’Donnell was disappointed and relieved…