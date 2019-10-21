Derry title long time coming for Emmett McGuckin

O’Donovan Rossa won the Derry Senior Football title for the first time in over 40 years following their 1 point win over Watty Grahams of Glen on Sunday.

It finished 0-12 v 0-11 in favour of the Magherafelt men but Glen thought they had levelled the game, Ciaran McFaul’s shot appeared to go over the bar but Magherafelt were already celebrating as the final whistle was blown up.

They will now go on to face Kilcoo of Down in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Emmett McGuckin scored Magherfelt’s last two scores which was enough to lift the John McLaughlin Cup for the first time since 1978…