Danny Cullen named among Champion 15 nominations

Donegal’s Danny Cullen has been named as one of the nominees for Hurling’s Champion 15.

He is the only Donegal player among the 45 short list that featured in this years Christy Ring, competition.

Donegal stepped up to Christy Ring after winning the Nicky Rackard title in 2018 but we’re relegated straight back down.

Derry reached the semi finals and have Brian Og McGilligan and Sé McGuigan among the nominees.

Tyrone reached the Nicky Rackard semi final’s and have two nominees in Damian Casey and Tiernan Morgan.

The Champion 15 Nominations are listed below.

Simon Doherty Armagh (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Dean Gaffney Armagh (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Caolan Rice Armagh (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Diarmaid Carney Cavan (Lory Meagher Cup)

Brian Óg McGilligan Derry (Christy Ring Cup)

Sé McGuigan Derry (Christy Ring Cup)

Danny Cullen Donegal (Christy Ring Cup)

Stephen Keith Down (Christy Ring Cup)

Dáithi Sands Down (Christy Ring Cup)

Eoghan Sands Down (Christy Ring Cup)

Caolan Taggart Down (Christy Ring Cup)

John Duffy Fermanagh (Lory Meagher Cup)

James Burke Kildare (Christy Ring Cup)

Jack Sheridan Kildare (Christy Ring Cup)

Darren Crowley Lancashire (Lory Meagher Cup)

Ronan Crowley Lancashire (Lory Meagher Cup)

Greg Jacob Lancashire (Lory Meagher Cup)

James Glancy Leitrim (Lory Meagher Cup)

Declan Molloy Leitrim (Lory Meagher Cup)

Enda Moreton Leitrim (Lory Meagher Cup)

Liam Moreton Leitrim (Lory Meagher Cup)

Gavin O’Hagan Leitrim (Lory Meagher Cup)

Shane Lawless London (Christy Ring Cup)

David Buckley Longford (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Darren Geoghegan Louth (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Shane Boland Mayo (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Shane Brennan Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Sean Geraghty Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Damien Healy Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Keith Keoghan Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Jack Regan Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Shane Whitty Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Fergal Rafter Monaghan (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Cathal Dolan Roscommon (Christy Ring Cup)

Pádraig Kelly Roscommon (Christy Ring Cup)

Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch Sligo (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Keith Raymond Sligo (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Joe Starr Sligo (Nicky Rackard Cup)

James Weir Sligo (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Damian Casey Tyrone (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Tiernan Morgan Tyrone (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Willie Allen Warwickshire (Nicky Rackard Cup)

John Collins Warwickshire (Nicky Rackard Cup)

John Henderson Wicklow (Christy Ring Cup)

Stephen Kelly Wicklow (Christy Ring Cup)