A commercial rates revaluation is due to commence in Donegal in November.

The county is one of a few remaining local authorities that has never carried out a review of commercial rates.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says revaluations in other counties have resulted in 45% of businesses experiencing a reduction in rates.

Deputy Gallagher is hopeful the process, which will take two years to complete will provide some relief for rural businesses: