AbbVie to launch Back to School STEM programme in Donegal toda

AbbVie is to launch its Back to School STEM programme in Donegal today.

The programme aims to promote an interest in careers in science, technology, engineering and maths for students.

As part of the campaign, visits from STEM employees from across the country will be carried out, including at St Naul’s National School, Inver this morning, alongside, Education Minister Joe McHugh.

The global biopharmaceutical company AbbVie’s Communications Director, Robert Love says there’s an abundance of opportunities within the sector: