Win Your House in Dublin draw details

The Win Your House in Dublin draw has been launched on Sunday where one lucky person can win themselves a four bedroom semi-detached house in Dublin.

Other prizes to be won is a new Mazda2 car, a holiday, €1,000 and an overnight stay and bed & breakfast with a round of golf in Carton House, Kildare.

Tickets cost €100 with all proceeds going towards Donegal’s centre of Excellence in Convoy with the draw taking place on February 14.

For more information go to https://winyourhouseindublin.com

Earlier today Oisin Kelly was joined by Joanne Dawson to discuss the details of the draw…