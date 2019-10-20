“We were ready for a battle”- Anthony Thompson on Naomh Conaill’s Donegal Senior Football Championship Final draw with Gaoth Dobhair

Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair played out a 0-8 to 0-8 draw in the Donegal Senior Football Championship final.

In a tight game the sides were level a total of five times.

Gaoth Dobhair led early but trailed Naomh Conaill by a point at half time, Naomh Conaill extended their lead to two just after half time but conceded four points in a row to trail 0-8 to 0-6 with just 14 minutes left.

Eoghan McGettigan kicked a free and Ciaran Thompson scored a 45 to ensure both sides will have to do battle again next Sunday.

After the game Oisin Kelly spoke to Man of the Match Anthony Thompson…