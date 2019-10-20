“Thankfully it worked out for us in the end”- St Eunan’s joint captain Conor Harley on his sides Donegal Senior B Championship win

St Eunan’s defeated Kilcar 0-11 to 0-7 to win their second Donegal Senior B Championship in as many years.

St Eunan’s took a 0-2 to 0-1 lead after just 10 minutes and led throughout the rest of the game.

At half time the Cathedral Town side led by three but that gap was closed to one thanks to scores from Kenny Doogan and Cormac Cannon.

St Eunan’s themselves then hit two unanswered scores to take control of the game and to take their lead out to three.

Kilcar battled back but were unable to bridge the gap and St Eunan’s ran out four point victors.

After the game Tom Comack spoke to St Eunan’s joint captain Conor Harley…