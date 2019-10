St Eunan’s have claimed back to back Donegal Senior B Championship after they defeated Kilcar 0-11 to 0-7.

The Cathedral Town side led by two points at half time but it was Kilcar who got the first score of the second half to close the gap to one.

Two quick points extended St Eunan’s lead to three.

St Eunan’s then outscored Kilcar three points to two to in the final 15 minutes lift the Sean O’Gallachoir Cup.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne report from Mac Cumhaill Park…