“Replay, a fair result”-Kevin Cassidy on Gaoth Dobhair’s Donegal Senior Football Final draw with Naomh Conaill

Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill played out a 0-8 a piece draw in the Donegal Senior Football Championship final in Mac Cumhaill Park.

Gaoth Dobhair started the brightest and led 0-2 to no score after just seven minutes but two Eoghan McGettigan points leveled matters after 17 minutes.

Naomh Conaill led 0-5 to 0-4 at half time and extended that lead out to two before two Niall Friel points leveled the game again before Gaoth Dobhair hit the front again.

An Eoghan McGettigan free and a Ciaran Thompson free leveled the game for the fifth and final time to end the game in a draw.

After the game Kevin Cassidy spoke with Tom Comack…