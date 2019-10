O’Donovan Rossa of Magherafelt are the 2019 Derry Senior Football Champions for the first time in over 40 years following their 1 point win over Watty Grahams of Glen on Sunday.

It finished 0-12 v 0-11 in favour of the Magherafelt men and they led at half-time as well when it was 0-09 v 0-05.

O’Donovan Rossa will now go on to face off against Kilcoo of Down in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.