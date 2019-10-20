Kerr ends season in fifth position in Supersport Class.

Richard Kerr’s British Superbike Championship has ended for 2019 with a fantastic fifth place finish.

Richard was battling for the podium yesterday after qualifying fourth for the sprint race but was involved in a crash going into the last lap yesterday after being hit by another rider, Kerr and his machine went off the track at over 100 miles per hour, the race was immediately red flagged and the young Kilmacrenan man was escorted to the medical center where after a few X-Ray’s and other checks Richard was passed fit to race for Sunday’s feature race.

The team worked into the small hours to get the bike fixed and Richard was seventh fastest in morning warm up.

Battered and bruised he lined up on the second row and immediately got into third place in the opening laps.

Kerr battled for the podium most of the race and finished seventh overall and sixth in the supersport class to clinch fifth in the championship.

A great result for the Campbell Motorsport team after finishing 17th in their debut season last year.

Kerr makes a rare home appearance next weekend at the Sunflower Trophy races at Bishopscourt and if his injuries from the weekends crash don’t hamper him too much. The young kilmacrenan man will certainly be one of the favourites for the supersport classes next weekend.