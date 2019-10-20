Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill to do it all again after Donegal Senior Football Championship Final ends in draw

Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill will have to do battle again next week after their Donegal Senior Football Championship final finished 0-8 a piece.

In what was a tight and cagey affair Naomh Conaill led 0-5 to 0-4 at half time and extended that lead out to two just seconds into the second half.

Gaoth Dobhair then scored four unanswered points to lead with just 14 minutes but a free from Eoghan McGettigan and a 45 from Ciaran Thompson leveled the game at 0-8 a piece.

With no side able to find a winner, they will have to face off again next Sunday.

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh, Brendan Kilcoyne and Brendan Devenney report from Mac Cumhaill Park…